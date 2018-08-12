Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,595 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF opened at $87.22 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $87.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

