Modum (MOD) Price Hits $0.86 on Top Exchanges

Modum (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Modum has a market capitalization of $18.37 million and $176,889.00 worth of Modum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Modum has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Modum token can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00013685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015857 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00295585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00182900 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000147 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Modum Profile

Modum launched on August 15th, 2017. Modum’s total supply is 27,266,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,266,200 tokens. The Reddit community for Modum is /r/modum_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Modum’s official Twitter account is @modum_io . The official website for Modum is modum.io

Modum Token Trading

Modum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modum using one of the exchanges listed above.

