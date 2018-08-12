Mobile Mini (MINI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MINI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. MED reiterated a sell rating on shares of Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Mobile Mini from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of MINI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.95. 285,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,512. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.93. Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.34 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 23.53%. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. research analysts predict that Mobile Mini will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Mcconnell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $937,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,760.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,379,000 after purchasing an additional 624,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 105.5% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 135,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,304,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

