Mitel Networks Corp (MNW) Insider Anthony John Bellomo Purchases 5,000 Shares

Mitel Networks Corp (TSE:MNW) (NASDAQ:MITL) insider Anthony John Bellomo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

Shares of TSE:MNW traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,243. Mitel Networks Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$9.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.67.

About Mitel Networks

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

