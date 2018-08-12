Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC Has $2.29 Billion Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,898,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 22.5% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $2,288,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF opened at $79.18 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $82.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

