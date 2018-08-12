Millennium Management LLC Sells 37,829 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 57.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,829 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $4,086,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $3,774,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical opened at $18.03 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1930.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

In related news, insider Paul Brannelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 79,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $1,800,038.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,670.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,980,331 over the last ninety days. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.