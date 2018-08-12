Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Midwest Energy Emissions to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, analysts expect Midwest Energy Emissions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions opened at $0.17 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.54.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

