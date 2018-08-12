Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $117.00 target price on the software giant’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Nomura set a $118.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

Microsoft traded down $0.67, reaching $109.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 18,119,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,473,562. The stock has a market cap of $844.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $71.28 and a 12-month high of $111.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Peterson purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $550,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $3,183,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,086,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,880 shares of company stock valued at $48,304,569. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

