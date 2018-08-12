Michael Kors (KORS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $76.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Michael Kors traded as high as $73.25 and last traded at $72.51, with a volume of 164927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.61.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Michael Kors from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Michael Kors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Michael Kors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Michael Kors from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

In related news, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 6,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $387,647.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,430.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $10,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,546 shares in the company, valued at $36,660,637.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 468,197 shares of company stock worth $31,860,254. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Michael Kors in the second quarter worth $140,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Michael Kors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Michael Kors in the second quarter worth $204,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Michael Kors in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the first quarter worth $255,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.01.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

