Michael Kors (KORS) PT Raised to $76.00 at UBS Group

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

KORS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $75.00 price target on Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $83.00 price target on Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Michael Kors from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $73.00 price target on Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Michael Kors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

KORS traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,420. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of -0.01. Michael Kors has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 13.14%. Michael Kors’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Michael Kors will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 6,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $387,647.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,430.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $10,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,660,637.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 468,197 shares of company stock worth $31,860,254. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,659 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after buying an additional 34,634 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 25.0% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 37.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,139 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the first quarter valued at $2,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.