Michael Kors (KORS) PT Raised to $76.00 at UBS Group

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.
KORS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $75.00 price target on Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $83.00 price target on Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Michael Kors from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $73.00 price target on Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Michael Kors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.
KORS traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,420. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of -0.01. Michael Kors has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In other news, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 6,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $387,647.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,430.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $10,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,660,637.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 468,197 shares of company stock worth $31,860,254. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,659 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after buying an additional 34,634 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 25.0% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 37.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,139 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the first quarter valued at $2,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
Michael Kors Company Profile
Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
