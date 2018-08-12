MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 148,170 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 37.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 35.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 478.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 31,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Finl Inc/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $7.56 on Friday. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.41.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). MFA Finl Inc/SH had a net margin of 77.32% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s payout ratio is presently 101.27%.

MFA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $8.00 price target on shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MFA Finl Inc/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

About MFA Finl Inc/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Finl Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Finl Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.