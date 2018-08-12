Meritor (MTOR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Meritor earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.9935867612346 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Meritor traded down $0.14, hitting $21.39, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Meritor has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.43.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Meritor had a return on equity of 88.32% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Meritor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 34,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $757,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

