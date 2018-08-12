Merculet (MVP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24,387.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $24,387.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar. One Merculet token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Rfinex, OKEx and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,682,841,212 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Rfinex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

