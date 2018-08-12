Mediwound (MDWD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mediwound earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.1887889843994 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Mediwound alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. 6,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,596. The company has a market cap of $175.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of -0.16. Mediwound has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Mediwound had a negative net margin of 783.30% and a negative return on equity of 210.90%. equities research analysts predict that Mediwound will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDWD. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.