Medifast (MED) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $229.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medifast is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven healthy living products and programs. It is the brand recommended by more than 20,000 Doctors. Medifast produces, distributes, and sells weight loss and other health-related products through websites, multi-level marketing, telemarketing, franchised weight loss clinics, and medical professionals. The company launched OPTAVIA, an exclusive brand and product line sold through its community of independent Coaches who offer support and guidance to their Clients. In partnership with OPTAVIA Coaches , franchise partners, resellers and its Scientific Advisory Board, Medifast offers comprehensive wellness products and programs that focus on creating sustainable change by helping people learn to incorporate healthy habits into their lives. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Medifast to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Medifast in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.67.

NYSE MED traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.69. The company had a trading volume of 296,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,054. Medifast has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $229.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Medifast had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Medifast by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 36,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Medifast during the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

