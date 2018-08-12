Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post $197.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.09 million and the lowest is $181.65 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $176.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $807.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.06 million to $836.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $824.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $761.07 million to $890.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on MPW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. 2,876,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,487. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

In related news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $515,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,114,044 shares in the company, valued at $16,409,868.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Steven Dawson bought 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $81,589.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,812.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.