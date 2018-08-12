MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.22.

Get MedEquities Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust opened at $9.96 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $324.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of -0.11. MedEquities Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 5.73%. research analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. MedEquities Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other MedEquities Realty Trust news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 18,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $189,330.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,564 shares of company stock worth $1,712,407. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 221.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 225,882 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,165,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 113,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.