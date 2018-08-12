Medallion Financial (MFIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.34

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 4886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

MFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 36.91 and a current ratio of 36.91.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 80.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. research analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan J. Tanenbaum purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,841.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medallion Financial stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Medallion Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

