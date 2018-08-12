McKesson Co. (MCK) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 1.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 141.6% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 86.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 61.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson opened at $123.14 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $122.63 and a 1-year high of $178.86. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $52.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

In other McKesson news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $123,256.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 target price on McKesson and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on McKesson to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.18.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

