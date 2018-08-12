Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Trading -3.6% Higher

Shares of Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE:MAXR) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.72 and last traded at $37.76. 39,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 477,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $578.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.18 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Ltd will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.2836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

