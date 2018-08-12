Mattel (MAT) Receives Media Impact Rating of -0.01

Press coverage about Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) has trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mattel earned a daily sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8251640535354 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Mattel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Mattel opened at $15.72 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.24). Mattel had a negative net margin of 30.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $840.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

