Mattel (MAT) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Citigroup

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Mattel to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

MAT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. 4,012,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Mattel has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.24). Mattel had a negative net margin of 30.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.60%. The business had revenue of $840.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 39.6% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 68,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mattel by 18.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,340,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 208,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Mattel by 57.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

