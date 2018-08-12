Mastercard Inc (MA) Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 19,937.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,317,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,578,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,311,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,199 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 270.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,530 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,911,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,860,000 after purchasing an additional 750,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,657,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $815,722,000 after purchasing an additional 694,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard opened at $202.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $210.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $127.86 and a twelve month high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.70.

In other Mastercard news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.