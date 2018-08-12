MasTec (MTZ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MasTec reported mixed second-quarter 2018 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues lagged the same. Adjusted earnings grew 1% but revenues declined 14% year over year. The improved earnings are attributable to reduced costs and higher margins in the Oil & Gas segment, despite reporting lower revenues on project delays. Apart from reporting record backlog, its adjusted EBITDA margin improved both sequentially and year over year, given solid performance by Oil & Gas, and Communications segments. MasTec’s increased 2018 guidance for adjusted EBITDA and EPS is also encouraging. Benefits from the tax reform, major expansion in 5G and FirstNet, fiber expansion, and strong pipeline business in the Oil & Gas segment continue to be major growth catalysts. MasTec outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Its 2018 and 2019 earnings estimates have moved north over the past seven days.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.08.

MasTec traded up $0.45, hitting $46.95, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,977. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. MasTec has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.84%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

