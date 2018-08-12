Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 11,172 Shares of Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the first quarter valued at $758,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 93.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 63,761 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 9.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 338,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tech Data from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data in a research note on Sunday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tech Data from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Tech Data opened at $84.31 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $75.31 and a 12-month high of $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.32%. Tech Data’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

