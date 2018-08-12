Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marriott Vacations Worldwide earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.356938523494 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.61 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 6.99. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $107.17 and a 12 month high of $154.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.25). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz purchased 3,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.43 per share, for a total transaction of $379,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,519,243.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz purchased 4,058 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $478,275.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

