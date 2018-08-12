Marriott International (MAR) Price Target Lowered to $141.00 at Barclays

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Marriott International from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.54.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,307,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $96.90 and a 1 year high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.84 per share, with a total value of $198,177.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,177.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $607,558.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,559 shares of company stock worth $2,613,773. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 331.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $133,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $155,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $213,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

