Marriott International (MAR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a hold rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.54.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $96.90 and a 1-year high of $149.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $303,226.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 8,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $1,253,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,169,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,559 shares of company stock worth $2,613,773 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

