Marlin Business Services Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share (MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for Marlin Business Services in a report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.09.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million.

MRLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th.

Shares of MRLN opened at $27.25 on Friday. Marlin Business Services has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $343.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 438.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. lifted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 26.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 11,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $59,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Sherlock sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $169,804. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Marlin Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

