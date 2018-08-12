Marchex (MCHX) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.18

Media coverage about Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marchex earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 47.6369749473189 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Marchex traded down $0.01, reaching $2.77, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,949. Marchex has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on Marchex in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Speech Analytics delivers actionable operational and advertising insights of inbound calls from consumer's interactions.

