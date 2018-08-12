Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a C$29.00 target price on Manulife Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. CIBC raised Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of Manulife Financial opened at C$23.91 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$23.11 and a 1 year high of C$27.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

In related news, Director Brian Collins sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.77, for a total transaction of C$72,749.49. Also, insider Stephani Kingsmill sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.77, for a total value of C$153,574.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

