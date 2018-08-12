Manning and Napier (MN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.70

Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 95324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

MN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manning and Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 15.12%. sell-side analysts predict that Manning and Napier Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. Manning and Napier’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning and Napier stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.93% of Manning and Napier worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

