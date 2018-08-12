Manitowoc Company Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (MTW)

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Manitowoc in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Manitowoc to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $836.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.19 and a beta of 1.40. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1,353.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 239,446 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 661,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,104,000 after purchasing an additional 210,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,605,000 after purchasing an additional 197,928 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barry Pennypacker bought 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $493,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand.

