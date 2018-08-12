Manitex International (MNTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Manitex International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Manitex International traded down $0.03, reaching $11.59, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 111,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,779. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. equities analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Manitex International by 1,507.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 666,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 102,581 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 728.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 74,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 65,530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

