Mallinckrodt’s (MNK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

MNK has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on Mallinckrodt and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Shares of Mallinckrodt traded up $0.40, reaching $31.10, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 4,116,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,203. Mallinckrodt has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $631.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.15 million. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 59.85%. research analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Trudeau bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $46,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 22.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 46.7% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 17.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 12.7% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 12.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.