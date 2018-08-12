Mallinckrodt (MNK) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNK. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.95.

Shares of MNK stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.10. 4,116,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mallinckrodt has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.30. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 59.85% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $631.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.15 million. analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Trudeau purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $46,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 8,626,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,649,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,671 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 877,699 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,436,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 751,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,077,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,041,000 after purchasing an additional 735,529 shares in the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

