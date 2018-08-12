Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ) Director Joe Amantea Sells 300 Shares

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) Director Joe Amantea sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$13,503.00.
Joe Amantea also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 27th, Joe Amantea sold 200 shares of Mainstreet Equity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.45, for a total value of C$8,890.00.
- On Wednesday, July 25th, Joe Amantea sold 200 shares of Mainstreet Equity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$9,000.00.
- On Monday, May 14th, Joe Amantea sold 100 shares of Mainstreet Equity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$4,100.00.
Shares of MEQ stock remained flat at $C$45.00 during trading hours on Friday. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a 12 month low of C$36.50 and a 12 month high of C$45.87.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “c$45.01” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.
About Mainstreet Equity
Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, and Saskatoon.
