MacroGenics’ (MGNX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

“We hosted SAGE’s CFO Kimi Iguchi and CMO Steve Kanes at our 2018 Boston, MA. While our discussion touched upon several topics, the most important takeaway in our view was that management appears very confident heading into the 4Q18 availability of top-line pivotal trial data on SAGE-217 in postpartum depression (PPD). We believe this is a key stock driver as these data have a read-through for the development of SAGE-217 in major depressive disorder (MDD), which is a significantly larger indication vs. PPD (see here). Recall that SAGE-217 is an oral, small-molecule product with a novel mechanism of action. If approved, SAGE-217 could change the treatment paradigm from the current standard of care that relies on chronic treatment of MDD to an episodic one.”,” Cowen’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGNX. BidaskClub cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

MacroGenics opened at $21.33 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 2.41.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.17. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

