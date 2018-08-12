Mackay Shields LLC Increases Stake in Halliburton (HAL)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,494 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 95,257 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $21,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 58.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,024 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 110.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,991 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, Director Murry Gerber bought 5,800 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,674.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Halliburton opened at $41.94 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Halliburton to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.