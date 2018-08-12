Mackay Shields LLC Buys 1,000,724 Shares of H & R Block Inc (HRB)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 475.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,724 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $27,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 102,160 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,121,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 85,958 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,294 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 109,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get H & R Block alerts:

HRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on H & R Block from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on H & R Block from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on H & R Block from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised H & R Block from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. H & R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Shares of H & R Block opened at $25.86 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. H & R Block Inc has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 269.22% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.