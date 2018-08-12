M.D.C. (MDC) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of M.D.C. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.38.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.14. 366,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,241. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $749.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in M.D.C. by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 160,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. FMR LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in M.D.C. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.