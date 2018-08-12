LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Cowen

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cowen from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.35.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 843.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

