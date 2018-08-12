Luna Stars (LSTR) Price Hits $0.0008

Luna Stars (CURRENCY:LSTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Luna Stars has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $22,980.00 worth of Luna Stars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Luna Stars has traded up 73.2% against the dollar. One Luna Stars token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000357 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008430 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00294515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00185479 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000144 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Luna Stars Profile

Luna Stars’ total supply is 38,000,000,000 tokens. Luna Stars’ official Twitter account is @luna_dating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Luna Stars is www.meetluna.com . The official message board for Luna Stars is medium.com/lunalabs

Buying and Selling Luna Stars

Luna Stars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Stars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Stars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Luna Stars using one of the exchanges listed above.

