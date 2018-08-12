Lumentum (LITE) PT Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.42.

LITE traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.60. 1,755,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,775. Lumentum has a one year low of $41.95 and a one year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. Lumentum had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $100,821.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $107,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,063. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $121,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

