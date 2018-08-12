LSB Industries (LXU) Receives News Impact Score of 0.09

News coverage about LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LSB Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.0707000285179 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Shares of LXU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,396. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.42). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (AN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

