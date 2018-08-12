Louis G. Conforti Purchases 20,500 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG) Stock

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $149,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,936.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Washington Prime Group opened at $7.35 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Washington Prime Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPG. TheStreet lowered Washington Prime Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 888,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,040,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,877,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 354,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 130,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,965,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,047,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.