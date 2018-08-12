Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $4.34 Million in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Stock

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 83,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,180,000 after purchasing an additional 117,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $50,353,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 253.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 813,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 582,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nordstrom by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,652,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $179,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ken Worzel sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $26,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,619 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,488 shares of company stock worth $8,672,275. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.18.

Nordstrom opened at $52.58 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 55.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

