Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 23,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $6,190,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,977 shares in the company, valued at $68,302,786.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 19,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,901,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,806 shares of company stock worth $14,531,056. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Five Below to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

FIVE opened at $105.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.14 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

