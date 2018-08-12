L’Oreal (OR) PT Set at €183.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($212.79) price target on L’Oreal (EPA:OR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on L’Oreal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Cfra set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on L’Oreal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on L’Oreal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €206.00 ($239.53) target price on L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €202.08 ($234.97).

Get L'Oreal alerts:

L’Oreal opened at €180.05 ($209.36) on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. L’Oreal has a twelve month low of €170.30 ($198.02) and a twelve month high of €197.15 ($229.24).

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for L'Oreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.