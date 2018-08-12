Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (LORL) versus Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ: LORL) and Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceragon Networks has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

67.7% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and Ceragon Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Ltd. N/A N/A $134.46 million N/A N/A Ceragon Networks $332.03 million 0.77 $15.56 million $0.18 18.22

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceragon Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and Ceragon Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Ltd. N/A 25.30% 17.93% Ceragon Networks 4.79% 10.61% 5.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and Ceragon Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loral Space & Communications Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Ceragon Networks 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ceragon Networks has a consensus target price of $3.45, suggesting a potential upside of 5.18%. Given Ceragon Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than Loral Space & Communications Ltd..

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. beats Ceragon Networks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the United States, Spanish, and allied government users. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20GX, IP-20F, IP-20G, IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V. Further, the company provides network management system; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, installation, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety organizations; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.